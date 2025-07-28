LIC portfolio sees Rs 46,000 crore dent in July; RIL biggest value drag

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), India’s largest domestic institutional investor, has seen over ₹45,000 crore erosion in the value of its equity holdings after a fall in the equity markets thus far in July. The benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex have slipped 2.6 per cent from their June 2025-end level to 24,837 and 81,463.09 levels, respectively.

From ₹16.10 trillion as on June 30, 2025, the value of LIC’s 322-stock has declined to ₹15.64 trillion as on July 25, 2025, marking ₹46,000 crore mark-to-market loss. However, LIC’s portfolio value is still higher by ₹1.94 trillion from April 7,