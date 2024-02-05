LIC soars 9%, crosses the Rs 1,000-mark for the first time ever

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for the first time ever crossed the Rs 1,000 mark, hitting a new high of Rs 1,028, as they rallied 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday's intra-day trade amid a sharp rally seen in public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks.

Currently, the stock is trading 14 per cent higher against its issue price of Rs 904 per share allotted to retail investors and employees. The government had issued shares at Rs 949 apiece to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and high networth individuals (HNI). The issue price was Rs