Share price of Lloyds Metals & Energy today

Shares of Lloyds Metals & Energy (LMEL) hit a four-month high of ₹1,427, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of industrial minerals company inched towards its all-time high of ₹1,477.50 touched on January 10, 2025.

The market price of LMEL has bounced back 51 per cent from its March 2025 low of ₹943.25. In the past one year, the stock price of Lloyds Metals has more-than-doubled or zoomed 105 per cent, as compared to a 9 per cent rise in the