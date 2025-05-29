Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Natco Pharma share price is buzzing in trade on Thursday, May 29

Here's why Natco Pharma share price is buzzing in trade on Thursday, May 29

Natco Pharma share price rose on the back of a healthy March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.

drugs, pharma sector

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Natco Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical company Natco Pharma share price rose as much as 6.66 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹919.90 per share.
 
However, by 12:01 PM, Natco Pharma share price was off day’s high, and was trading 2.48 per cent higher at ₹883.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 81,287.30 level.

Why did Natco Pharma share price rise in trade today?

Natco Pharma share price rose on the back of a healthy March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results. 
 
The pharma company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹406 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹386.3 crore in the March quarter of FY24. 
 
 
The company’s revenue from operations, or topline, surged to ₹1,287.3 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹1,110.3 crore in Q4FY24.  ALSO READ: Blue Water Logistics IPO  | Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO | Prostarm Info Systems IPO ends today

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Deepak Nitrite shares jump 6% in trade; Why are investors buying stock?

Amid policy movements on India's lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est

What's behind the 157% surge in Garden Reach Shipbuilders from March low?

stock market trading

Insecticides India share price zooms 8% on Q4 results; profit jumps 85% YoY

Stock market

This Miniratna defence PSU share price is up 6% in trade today; here's why

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Avanti Feeds soars 8% on healthy Q4 results, declares dividend of ₹9

 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared to ₹614.4 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹539.3 crore in the March quarter of FY24. However, Ebitda margin squeezed to 47.7 per cent in Q4FY25, from 48.6 per cent a year ago.

About Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma is a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of both generic and branded drugs. 
 
The company also operates in the specialty pharmaceutical and crop protection segments. Known for its strong focus on research and development, the company is a science-driven organisation with a leadership position in oncology, particularly in targeted therapies within the Indian market.  
 
In the United States, it concentrates on launching complex and limited-competition molecules.
 
The company operates nine manufacturing facilities and two research and development (R&D) centres across India. 
 
Its production sites are accredited by major global regulatory agencies, including the US FDA, Brazil's ANVISA, Health Canada, and the World Health Organization (WHO), among others. Through its extensive compliance and quality framework, Natco Pharma serves over 50 international markets, reinforcing its global footprint in the pharmaceutical sector.

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Prostarm Info Systems IPO subscribed 19x

share market, stock market

Amfi rejig: Indian Hotels, Mazdock set for largecap tag; Swiggy to bow out

PremiumNSE

NSE in unlisted market vs NSE-listed BSE: Is any worth your money?

ipo market listing share market

Blue Water Logistics IPO closes today; subscription nears 3x, GMP nil

Premiummarkets

Earnings to events: Motilal Oswal says investors must alter their focus

Topics : Buzzing stocks Pharma stocks Pharma sector Natco Pharma Ltd Natco Pharma Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Indian stock market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon