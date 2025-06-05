Lower US growth trajectory, margin pressures ahead for Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences delivered a strong performance in the March quarter (Q4FY25), surpassing Street estimates on the back of robust revenue and margin growth. However, concerns over future US sales, heightened R&D expenses, and rich valuations have prompted brokerages to trim their estimates and adopt a cautious stance on the stock.

The stock, currently trading at ₹933, is up 5 per cent over the past month. Despite near-term momentum, analysts believe the upside is limited given the challenges ahead.

The consolidated revenues grew 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY25, led by a 24 per cent Y-o-Y and 30 per cent