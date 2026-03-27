Infosys gains from M&A, valuations offer comfort amid AI-driven shift

The buys add 2,050 workforce (1,600 in Optimum and 450 in Stratus), while deepening integration of Infy’s AI Topaz and its Cobalt cloud platform into new workflows. Combined, the new firms could add between 1.2 per cent and 2.25 per cent to FY27 revenue. Analysts seem net positive on the deals, although these could be earnings dilutive in the short term.

Infosys Nova Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary, will acquire Optimum Achieve Holdings, along with its subsidiaries, including Optimum Healthcare IT, for a value of up to $465 million, including upfront and earn-outs (excluding management incentives and retention bonus). The transaction is expected to close in Q1FY27.

This strengthens Infy’s footprint in the healthcare provider segment, bringing in new clients, broadening tech capabilities, and unlocking synergies. Healthcare providers served by Optimum will have access to Infy’s capabilities across Topaz, Cobalt, cloud engineering, infrastructure services, cybersecurity, and application transformation.

Infosys Nova has also signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of partnership interests in Stratus, for up to $95 million, including upfront and earn-outs (excluding management incentives and retention bonus). The transaction is expected to close by Q1FY27.

This enhances capabilities in the P&C insurance segment by combining Stratus’ Guidewire and platform consulting expertise with Infy’s global footprint, Topaz AI, and Cobalt. (Guidewire is an industry platform for P&C insurers provided by Guidewire Software.)

Insurers served by Stratus gain access to Infy, including AI-driven analytics, cloud solutions, core modernisation, and customer experience enhancements. This deal strengthens Infy’s presence in a complex, highly regulated industry.

Optimum Healthcare IT is based in Florida, US. It is a healthcare digital transformation and consulting firm specialising in tech-driven consulting, implementation, and managed services for hospitals, health systems, and payers. It reported revenues of $114.3 million (CY23), $106.6 million (CY24), and $275.9 million (CY25), respectively. The deal would be at 1.7 times enterprise value to sales (EV/sales) based on CY25 financials.

Stratus Global is headquartered in New Jersey, US. It is an insurance technology partner serving P&C insurers and managing general agents. It specialises in Guidewire implementations and upgrades, Guidewire cloud migration, data modernisation, application support, and managed services. It operates across the US, Canada, and India. It reported revenues of $35.1 million (CY23), $36.2 million (CY24), and $42.8 million (CY25), respectively. The deal is valued at 2.2 times EV/sales on CY25 revenue.

The acquisitions are in line with Infy’s strategy for becoming a leader in AI-driven services. As of Dec’25, Infy indicated AI programmes accounted for 5.5 per cent of revenue and it is providing AI services to 90 per cent of its top 200 clients. It has outlined six AI service focus areas, including AI strategy and engineering, data for AI, process AI, legacy modernisation, physical AI, and AI trust, with responsible, clear governance.

By January 2026, Infy had filed 155 patents related to AI technologies. Its partnership ecosystem includes NVIDIA, AWS and Azure, OpenAI, and Anthropic. Infy is also redesigning its career architecture and talent development model for AI focus and claims 90 per cent of its workforce is AI-trained.

The current cycle is driven by AI, automation, and advanced data platforms. This is reshaping the IT services landscape. The Indian IT sector has suffered a steep correction through CY26 due to fears that Gen-AI platforms will kill SaaS and IT services. The Middle East war also adds a short-term risk. Gen-AI product launches have had a deflationary impact on IT services revenues as efficiency has risen and productivity costs have dropped.

Growth recovery requires new deals. Optimists hope that Gen-AI starts unlocking new revenue opportunities soon for IT services. The projections here are very broad. Estimates range from $300 billion to $900 billion in new global opportunities over the medium term.