close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer IPO subscribed nearly 7.6 times

The qualified institutional buyer portion of the issue was subscribed 11.5 times, with over 80 per cent of the bids coming from overseas investors

Mamaearth

It had reported a net loss of Rs 151 crore in FY23

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer's initial public offering (IPO) garnered nearly eight times more demand than the shares on offer, thanks to strong demand from institutional investors.

The qualified institutional buyer portion of the issue was subscribed 11.5 times, with over 80 per cent of the bids coming from overseas investors. The high net-worth individual and retail portions garnered four times and 1.4 times subscription, respectively.

The encouraging response for the issue came despite concerns over Honasa's valuation and profitability track record. At the top-end of the price band of Rs 308-324 per share, the company was valued at Rs 10,500 crore. For the quarter ended June 2024, Honasa had reported a net profit of Rs 24.7 crore as against a loss of Rs 11.5 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 151 crore in FY23. The company's Rs 1,700-crore IPO consisted of Rs 375 crore fresh fund raise to be used for advertisement spends and store expansion. The remaining amount was a secondary share sale by founders Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh, private equity investors Fireside Ventures Fund, Sofina, and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

“We assess the stock's valuation for three scenarios: Attractive (EV/sales of 3.5x and EV/EBITDA of 29x for FY26E), if the company doubles revenue in three years and improves operating profit margin (OPM) to 12 per cent; Fair (EV/sales of 4.2x and EV/EBITDA of 41.7x for FY26E), if the company sees revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent with OPM of 10 per cent; and Expensive (EV/sales of 5.2x and EV/EBITDA of 87x for FY26E), if the company registers revenue CAGR of 10 per cent and maintains OPM at 6 per cent,” Emkay Global had said in a note.

Besides the flagship Mamaearth brand, Honasa also owns brands such as Aqualogica, The Derma Co, Dr Sheth’s, and BBlunt.

Also Read

Analysts flag caution on Mamaearth IPO: Here's why

Mamaearth IPO sails through despite falling GMP, low retail interest

Mamaearth parent eyes pre-Diwali listing, plans Rs 1,700 cr IPO: Report

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Markets rebound after Fed holds rates steady; Sensex rises 490 points

Demand for 50-year government bond seen firm from insurance firms

Alternative investment funds hope for Sebi leeway, clear demat guidelines

Mamaearth IPO sails through despite falling GMP, low retail interest

SmallCap pharma stocks in focus; Bliss GVS, Lincoln, Solara zoom up to 20%

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Mamaearth IPO market

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon