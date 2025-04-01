Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 08:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Margin improvement likely to boost life insurance companies' stocks

Margin improvement likely to boost life insurance companies' stocks

Diversified insurers like ICICI Prudential Life Insurance or IPRU may be better positioned while those reliant on parent bancassurance

Life Insurance, Insurance
Premium

The negative impact of new surrender norms implemented in October 2024 was less than expected in Q3FY25

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Some life insurers have seen corrections in stock prices due to concerns about potential Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) regulations affecting bancassurance channels. Bancassurance is a significant contributor to annualised premium equivalent (APE).
 
If bancassurance share is capped, or if the parent bank’s share is capped, it could have a negative impact and either regulatory action would lead to valuation downgrades. Diversified insurers like ICICI Prudential Life Insurance or IPRU may be better positioned while those reliant on parent bancassurance, such as SBI Life and HDFC Life, would face higher risks of adverse regulation.
 
In the first
Topics : IRDAI Life insurers Insurance stocks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon