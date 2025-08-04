Monday, August 04, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Market pullbacks may be short-lived, says charts; time to exit?

Market pullbacks may be short-lived, says charts; time to exit?

Market Technical outlook: Sensex, Nifty may witness some bounce back as benchmark quote in oversold zone; chart shows major hurdles at 81,900 and 25,325 levels for these indices.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
premium

Broader market trend seems weak in the short-term, suggests technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Market Outlook: Equity benchmark indices have cracked below key support levels following the 5-week losing streak, wherein the Sensex and Nifty have dropped around 4 per cent each from their respective highs. The road ahead is likely to be volatile, with intermediate bouts of recovery given the oversold conditions at present.  Having said that, the broader trend for now remains down, and the benchmark indices - BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty could see lower levels before finding a bottom. Here are the key levels to track on these 2 benchmark indices going ahead.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE
Topics : Market - Weekly Technical Analysis Market Outlook Nifty Outlook Markets Sensex Nifty Market technicals stock market trading BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Trading strategies technical analysis technical charts
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon