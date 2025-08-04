Market pullbacks may be short-lived, says charts; time to exit?

Equity benchmark indices have cracked below key support levels following the 5-week losing streak, wherein the Sensex and Nifty have dropped around 4 per cent each from their respective highs. The road ahead is likely to be volatile, with intermediate bouts of recovery given the oversold conditions at present.Having said that, the broader trend for now remains down, and the benchmark indices - BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty could see lower levels before finding a bottom. Here are the key levels to track on these 2 benchmark indices going ahead.