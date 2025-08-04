Stock market close highlights: Sensex rises 419 pts, Nifty at 24,723; Metal, IT, auto stocks shine
Stock Market close highlights, August 4, 2025: Sensex settled 0.52 per cent or 418.81 points higher at 81,018.72 levels, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 0.64 per cent or 157.40 points to 24,722.75 levels.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market close highlights on Monday, August 4, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 ended higher today, supported by ongoing Q1 earnings and the start of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which will conclude on August 6.
On the BSE, Tata Steel, BEL and Adani Ports were the top gainers while Power Grid, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.
Similarly, on the NSE, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Adani Ports were the top gainers while Power Grid, HDFC Bank and ONGC were among the top losers.
Broader indices outperformed benchmark indices as they settled higher. Nifty Midcap 100 index closed 1.40 per cent while SmallCap settled 1.27 per cent higher
Barring Nifty FMCG (down 0.1 per cent), all sectors ended in green. The Nifty Metal was the top gainer, up 2.45 per cent. Followed by IT and Auto, up 1.6 per cent each.
3:50 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Expert view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The domestic equity market edged higher, supported by strong performance in the metal and auto sectors. A weakening US dollar, along with robust monthly auto sales and encouraging quarterly results from leading automakers, helped renew investor interest in these sectors.
The Q1 earnings summary indicates that consumption-driven companies are benefiting from a rebound in volume demand. Meanwhile, rising unemployment and slower job creation in the US have reinforced expectations of a potential FED rate cut. However, there still remains room for caution due to high US tariffs.
View by: Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments Limited.
3:48 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market expert view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: the positive close of Indian equities was fueled by robust buying in metal and auto stocks, improved global cues, and renewed optimism ahead of major corporate earnings and the upcoming RBI policy announcement. Broader indices also participated in the rally, with the Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Midcap 150 outperforming, each gaining over 1 per cent. A key catalyst for today’s gains was relief in global risk sentiment, as Asian markets partially recovered and US index futures stabilized after recent volatility.
Investors shrugged off concerns about new US tariffs following a softer jobs report in America, which revived hopes for a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut next month. Domestically, key FMCG players and select auto majors like Hero MotoCorp delivered strong performances, while cyclicals such as metal stocks led the advances due to optimistic demand outlooks.
View by: Vaibhav Vidwani, research analyst, Bonanza.
3:38 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers at close
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, BEL, and Adani Ports were among top gainers on Sensex.
3:36 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 1.11 per cent and 0.76 per cent respectively.
3:35 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex closes at 81,018.72, up 419 pts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex closed at 81,018.72, up 418.8 points or 0.52 per cent.
3:33 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty closes at 24,723, up 157 pts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 closed at 24,722.75, up 157.4 points or 0.64 per cent.
3:29 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's rare earth curbs hit US defence supply chains, raise costs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China’s restrictions on the export of critical minerals are disrupting defence manufacturing in the West, forcing military suppliers to scramble for alternative sources and driving up costs across the industry. The situation has also brought to light the world’s heavy reliance on China for rare earth elements (REEs).
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, a US drone-parts manufacturer supplying the UA army reported delays of up to two months due to a shortage of rare earth magnets.
These magnets, used in components like drone motors, missile guidance systems, jet engines, and satellite equipment, have become exponentially more expensive. READ MORE
3:26 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: New UPI rules explained: Here's what they mean for your daily transactions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: From August 1, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps like Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay and others have started implementing new rules that restrict the number of backend requests users or apps can make in a day. These changes, introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), are designed to ease system congestion and improve the overall reliability of UPI services.
NPCI observed that too many non-financial requests, such as repeated balance checks or account fetches were putting unnecessary strain on the UPI system. These actions do not move money, but still require the network’s attention, especially during high-traffic periods. The new framework introduces daily limits to keep systems running efficiently. READ MORE
3:20 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aditya Birla Capital Q1 result: Net profit up 10%, board approves ESOPs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aditya Birla Capital on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹835.08 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), marking a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase of 10.03 per cent from ₹758.84 crore in the same period last year. However, on a sequential basis, profit declined by 3.42 per cent from ₹864.6 crore in Q4 FY25.
The firm's revenue from operations rose 9.58 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,502.69 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹8,672.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Sequentially, revenue dropped by 22.17 per cent from ₹12,214.04 crore. READ MORE
3:16 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Smallcap infra stock under ₹500 jumps 4%; here's what drove the rise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of infrastructure firm, Dilip Buildcon, experienced a rise of over 4 per cent on Monday, August 4, 2025, logging an intraday high of ₹468.30.
At 2:20 PM, shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading at ₹471.25, up by 2.89 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading at 81,034.45 level, up by 434 points or 0.54 per cent. The shares are currently down by 24 per cent from their 52-week high of ₹588.40, while the 52-week low stands at ₹363.45.
Meanwhile, RBL shares were up by 2 per cent, logging an intraday high of ₹265.25. READ MORE
3:10 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: CCL Products hits record high, stock zooms 97% from April low; Here's why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of CCL Products hit a record high of ₹934, surging 4.5 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade ahead of June quarter results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.
The stock price of the tea and coffee company has surpassed its previous high of ₹915.20 touched on June 4, 2025. It has nearly doubled or zoomed 97 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹475, touched on April 7, 2025.
CCL Products informed that a meeting of its board is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26). READ MORE
3:01 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GST evasion of ₹7.08 trn detected in 5 yrs, includes ITC fraud of ₹1.79 trn
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Central GST field officers have detected tax evasion of about ₹7.08 trillion in the last five years till 2024-25 fiscal, including input tax credit (ITC) fraud of about ₹1.79 trillion, Parliament was informed on Monday.
In 2024-25 fiscal alone, over ₹2.23 trillion of Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion were detected by CGST field officers, according to the data shared by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha.
Of the 30,056 cases of GST evasion detected in FY'25, more than half or 15,283 cases pertained to ITC fraud, where the evasion was to the tune of ₹58,772 crore.
In the 2023-24 fiscal, ₹2.30 trillion worth GST evasion was detected by CGST field officers, involving ITC fraud of ₹36,374 crore. READ MORE
2:52 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Investment Corporation Q1 results: PAT net up 11.6% at ₹146.3 cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Investment Corporation Ltd on Monday reported an 11.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹146.3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 on higher dividend income.
The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹131.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TICL) said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹145.46 crore, as against ₹142.46 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
TICL, a systemically important non banking financial company (NBFC), which has been classified by The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a middle layer NBFC, said its dividend income in the first quarter was at ₹89.16 crore, as compared to Rs 84.08 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. READ MORE
2:42 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India Inc promoters holding declines to 8-year low of 40.6% in Q1: Report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Promoters' ownership in private listed companies declined to an eight-year low of 40.58 per cent as of June 30, 2025, following a net share sale worth ₹54,732 crore during the quarter, according to data from primeinfobase.com, an initiative of PRIME Database Group.
While promoter buying is always a positive sign, promoter selling can be due to a wide variety of reasons such as promoters taking advantage of bullish markets to take money off the table, strategic reasons like debt reduction, legacy planning, philanthropy, investment in other ventures and meeting Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirement as also for personal expenses, Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database Group, said. READ MORE
2:34 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: KPI Green Energy gain 3%; here's why the stock is in demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: KPI Green Energy shares rose 2.7 per cent in trade on Monday after the company said it received approval to energize 76.22 MW of solar and wind-solar hybrid projects for its clients, including subsidiary Sun Drops Energia. READ MORE
First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:49 AM IST