Market quicksand: Small-cap mutual funds trapped in deep liquidity mud

Weak market sentiment until February has eroded stock trading volumes over the past five months, straining liquidity in smallcap mutual fund (MF) schemes.

Stress test data shows that the 10 largest smallcap schemes now take an average of 37 days to liquidate half their portfolios, up from 28 days in September 2024. This increase came despite nine of these schemes raising cash reserves, shifting towards largecaps, or both during the market correction.

The drop in trading volumes is evident in the daily average cash turnover, which fell to Rs 93,000 crore in February 2025 across both exchanges — the