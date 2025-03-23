Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Market quicksand: Small-cap mutual funds trapped in deep liquidity mud

Market quicksand: Small-cap mutual funds trapped in deep liquidity mud

Stress test data shows that the 10 largest smallcap schemes now take an average of 37 days to liquidate half their portfolios, up from 28 days in September 2024

bond markets
Premium

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Weak market sentiment until February has eroded stock trading volumes over the past five months, straining liquidity in smallcap mutual fund (MF) schemes. 
 
Stress test data shows that the 10 largest smallcap schemes now take an average of 37 days to liquidate half their portfolios, up from 28 days in September 2024. This increase came despite nine of these schemes raising cash reserves, shifting towards largecaps, or both during the market correction.
 
The drop in trading volumes is evident in the daily average cash turnover, which fell to Rs 93,000 crore in February 2025 across both exchanges — the
Topics : Stock Market Markets Investment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon