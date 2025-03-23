A broad-based market rally flexes its muscles: Strength or just a stretch?

A broad-based rally last week lifted market breadth, with the advance/decline ratio (ADR) crossing 1 for the first time since November 2024, reaching 1.2 in March. This marks the highest ADR since June 2024, with a week still left in the month.

The ADR, a key measure of market breadth, tracks the number of advancing stocks against decliners. Last week's rebound, driven by bargain hunting and hopes of a turnaround in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows, pushed the Sensex, Nifty, and the broader Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 to their strongest weekly gains in years.