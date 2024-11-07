Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Market regulator Sebi may water down skin-in-game rules for MF executives

Market regulator Sebi may water down skin-in-game rules for MF executives

Sebi has proposed to reduce the minimum man­da­tory investment requirement for the designated MF employees, especi­ally those with lower in-hand salary

sebi market

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Market regulator Sebi may water down skin-in-game rules for MF executives
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has shown intent to relax the skin-in-the-game norms app­licable to senior executives of the mutual fund (MF) industry. In a discussion paper, Sebi has proposed to reduce the minimum man­da­tory investment requirement for the designated MF employees, especi­ally those with lower in-hand salary.  
Since July 2021, MFs paid 20 per cent of salaries of senior MF executives in the form of units of schemes they oversee. This framework was introduced to ensure the interest of money managers is aligned with that of the investors.  Over the years, Sebi had received several requests to water down the requirements, citing challenges faced by MF personnel. The regulator comprised an ease of doing business (EODB) working gro­up to review the present framework.  The EODB has made several recommendations arou­nd tweaking the lock-in period, reducing minimum investment and disclosures.
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Stocks, bonds, gold, debt: How Trump win will impact various asset classes

BS BFSI Summit Market Gurus panel 2024

BS BFSI Summit: Market gurus say valuations limit near-term upside

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

MSCI rejig: Time to buy Alkem, BSE, Voltas now or wait? Key levels here

TeamLease IPO subscribed 90% ahead of close

TeamLease slips 11%; hits lowest level in CY 2024 post Q2 results

adani

MSCI skips Adani Energy's inclusion in Nov rebalancing; share price down 9%

Topics : Markets Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon