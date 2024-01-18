Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Markets in a free fall. More pain ahead? Here's what charts suggest

The Nifty has declined over 3 per cent in the last two trading sessions, and is seen trading below its 20-DMA for the first time since November 07, 2023.

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets have been in a free fall since the last two trading sessions with the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 slipping 3.5 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively.

The fall has been triggered by a sell-off in HDFC Bank stock, which has corrected almost 12 per cent to Rs 1,480 levels during this period.

Although Wednesday's market movement was mostly driven by banking stocks that have a weightage of around 35 per cent in the index, primarily HDFC Bank with approximately 14 per cent weightage, Sameet Chavan, technical analyst at Angel One suggests that it is advisable to

Also Read

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

HDFC Bank to report first quarterly result after merger; what to expect?

Nifty50, Bank Nifty overbought on charts; check key levels for this week

Stock of this railway-related SME company has zoomed 130% in one month

Chart check: Bias turns negative for HDFC Bank as stock dips below 200-DMA

LTIMindtree sinks 13% as Q3FY24 earnings come weaker-than-expected

Oracle Financial Services hits record high, zooms 20% on strong Q3 results

Stocks to Watch on Jan 18: HDFC Bank, NHPC, Adani Ent, IndusInd Bank, BEL

Topics : Market Outlook Nifty Outlook Trading strategies stock market trading technical charts HDFC Bank Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon