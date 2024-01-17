HDFC Bank slips 6% post Q3 nos, logs sharpest intraday fall since May 2020

Shares of HDFC Bank slipped 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,570 on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade after India's largest private-sector lender, on Tuesday, reported a net profit of Rs 16,373 crore for the September-December 2023 (Q3FY24) period.

At 09:57 AM, HDFC Bank was quoting 5.6 per cent lower at Rs 1,584.80 as compared to 1.1 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The stock recorded its sharpest intr-day fall since May 4, 2020 when it had fallen 8.4 per cent in the intraday trade. On closing level basis, HDFC Bank's shares were down 5.9 per cent on