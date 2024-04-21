Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Markets last week suffered the worst FPI selling bout of 2024 calendar year

Foreign investors pulled Rs 18,600 crore out of Indian markets last week, the most in 2024, influenced by US economic factors and geopolitical tensions

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The domestic markets last week witnessed the worst bout of selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) this calendar year. During the four trading sessions ended April 18, FPIs pulled out Rs 18,600 crore, dragging the benchmark Nifty 50 down by 3.3 per cent. For context, monthly FPI-selling tally has been greater than this figure in only four calendar months since the start of 2023.

Last week’s high FPI selling figure was in the absence of any large block deals. It came amid global headwinds like strengthening of the US dollar and rising bond yields amid expectations of a rate cut
Topics : Emerging market countries Foreign Portfolio Investors Nifty 50 India bond market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon