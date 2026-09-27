Muted demand, higher oil prices to cloud paints sector outlook in near term

After a strong showing in the June quarter, the paints sector is facing multiple headwinds and is being pegged back by muted demand and pressure on margins. While a lot will depend on demand during the festive season ahead, current trends point to lower sales.

Further, the sharp rise in input costs on account of a rally in crude oil prices would weigh on profitability. The decision to pass on costs would depend on market conditions and the volume-margin trade-off. Given the headwinds, the top listed players have shed an average of 12 per cent over the past three months, and the near-term outlook may not improve if current conditions hold.

Despite elevated competition and raw material volatility, the sector delivered broad-based improvement across decorative and industrial categories in the June quarter. Demand, according to Equirus Securities, was supported by calibrated price increases, some pre-buying and channel stocking ahead of price hikes, premiumisation, distribution expansion, and healthy activity in projects and institutional business.

Going ahead, the brokerage expects September quarter volume growth to moderate sequentially due to monsoon seasonality and normalisation of dealer inventories. Dealer stocks had gone up in Q4 FY26 and Q1 FY27 due to pre-buying as traders wanted to stock up before price hikes flowed through.

Equirus Securities expects value growth to outpace volume growth as the full impact of price hikes during Q1 flows through. Festive demand, recovery in rural offtake, premiumisation, projects and institutional demand, distribution additions and industrial growth should support a stronger demand trajectory thereafter, it adds. The brokerage is positive on Asian Paints and Berger Paints.

The key factor in the near term will be the demand trajectory. Based on its channel checks, PL Research remains cautious on the near-term paints demand outlook. Secondary sales remain subdued across regions and brands, while dealers continue to focus on inventory correction following elevated stocking over the past two quarters.

The second half of September remains a key monitorable as festive-led stocking is expected to commence and weaker monsoon conditions, aided by El Niño, are likely to support a pick-up in painting activity. The pace and sustainability of the recovery in late September will be critical in assessing demand trends in the coming quarters, it adds.

Analysts led by Amnish Aggarwal of the brokerage believe that the combination of channel destocking, muted premium and luxury demand, and elevated competitive intensity might keep near-term volume growth under pressure across brands. The brokerage believes there are limited near-term triggers for players such as Asian Paints and Kansai Nerolac amid weak demand visibility, sustained competitive intensity, and rising crude and raw material prices.

What could weigh on consumer sentiment and margins is the recent sharp uptick in crude prices and inflationary pressures. Brent crude oil prices continue to remain elevated and are up 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and have surged about 38 per cent on a sequential, or last three-month, basis.

The crude oil benchmark is currently trading at $104 per barrel. Prices of titanium dioxide (TiO2), the key input for paint majors, in addition to crude oil, are up 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 23.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

The Street will also track the extent of competitive intensity amid a surge in raw material costs. Managements in the paints sector had highlighted that competitive intensity has remained high, with no meaningful easing in pricing or dealer incentives. They expect the current competitive environment to continue through FY27, with the focus shifting towards improving dealer productivity.

Birla Opus has maintained its focus on hitting the revenue target of ₹10,000 crore by FY28 and is eyeing growth of over 50 per cent for FY27. The company posted revenue of ₹1,660 crore, rising 64 per cent Y-o-Y and 17 per cent sequentially in the June quarter, compared with 16 per cent standalone revenue growth for Asian Paints. Birla Opus gained 30 per cent market share sequentially.

Dulux, an Akzo Nobel brand now owned by JSW Paints, reiterated its ambition of gaining the number three spot in the decorative segment and the top spot in the industrial space.