Securities and Exchange Board of India

Submit documents in PACL case by Oct-end for refunds: Sebi to investors

Mid, smallcap rally to persist amid more inflows: DSP Mutual Fund's Parekh

Nuvama Wealth makes trading debut, stock finishes at Rs 2,612.5 on NSE

Nabard raises Rs 1,041 crore through India's first social impact bond

Wipro to consider buyback proposal; board meeting on April 26-27

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is holding consultations with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for allowing the issuance and ownership of fractional shares, a senior government

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com