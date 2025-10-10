Metal stocks shine as JSW, Tata Steel rally; analysts lift H2FY26 view

There has been a rally in metals stocks, with JSW Steel hitting all-time highs and Tata Steel climbing to a 15-month peak on Thursday. Though the Nifty Metal Index was down 1 per cent on Friday, the sector has gained about 20 per cent in the past six months.

The rise has been driven by a recovery in global metal prices amid supply disruptions and improving demand. Expectations of US rate cuts and a weaker dollar have lent further support, while the European Union’s proposal to restrict steel imports is seen as favourable for Tata Steel. Domestic GST cuts are