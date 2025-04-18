MF inflows ride SIP wave amid market volatility, push AUM up by 23%

Active equity mutual fund (MF) schemes ended 2024-25 (FY25) with record inflows — more than double of last year — as fund houses made hay while the sun shined in the first half of the year. Even as the existing schemes attracted strong inflows amid the equity market rally, a slew of new offerings added another ₹85,000 crore to the equity MF FY25 kitty.

Seventy active equity schemes were launched last year with the bulk of the action happening in the sectoral and thematic spaces. Fund houses also took the passive route to add to the thematic fund mix. The