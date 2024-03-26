Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mid-, Small-Caps: Correction coming to an end; Time to buy, says Nuvama

Nuvama Institutional Equities, in report based on technical analysis, expects the Nifty MidCap to turn bullish above 48,100 and SmallCap above 15,400 levels.

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity markets, the mid- and small-cap stocks, in particular have witnessed a correction in month of March, while the frontline stocks outperformed. The NSE MidCap 100 index so far this month has declined 2.1 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 has shed 5.8 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 has gained 0.3 per cent.

Experts Analysts attribute to the correction in the broader market to profit-taking and valuation discomfort in select stocks. 

Having said that, Manav Chopra, Director - Technical Analyst of Nuvama Institutional Equities believes that the correction phase in the Mid- and SmallCap segment, is coming

Also Read

5 reasons why the fall in mid, smallcaps in 2024 is not similar to 2018

BSE SmallCap sinks 2%, MidCaps bleed too: IIFL Finance, MGL slump up to 20%

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Nifty50, Bank Nifty overbought on charts; check key levels for this week

IndiGo rallies 4% to hit fresh high, stock zooms 79% thus far in FY24

Smallcap stock zooms 10% as SBI MF buys 3% stake; HDFC MF holds 7% equity

Mankind Pharma slips 4% on Beige's likely 3% stake sale via block deal

RVNL zooms 6% on MoU with Airport Authority of India worth Rs 294 cr

Life insurance shares in focus; Max Financial, HDFC Life rally up to 6%

Topics : Market Outlook Trading strategies Midcap smallcap stocks Nifty 50 Nifty Midcap 100 Stock Recommendations Stock tips stocks technical analysis technical charts Stock market correction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon