Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BSE Mid & SmallCap indices sink 3%: What's driving the underperformance?

The broader market breadth was weak with 2,813 stocks declining and 823 gaining on the BSE

stock market, BSE
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Harshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Friday’s subdued trade, the MidCap and Smallcap indices saw sharp underperformance against benchmarks. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dropped nearly 3 per cent each intra-day versus marginal losses in the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty. 

The broader market breadth was weak with 2,813 stocks declining and 823 gaining on the BSE. 

Among Midcaps, PFC, General Insurance Corp, NHPC, REC, SJVN, Ramco Cements, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and IRFC were the top drags with losses of 6-11 per cent. 

MSTC, AstraZeneca Pharma, Surya Roshini, OnMobile Global, Dhani Services and Rail Vikas Nigam were the leading SmallCap losers, down

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Midcap stocks have room to correct; buy the dips: Chris Wood

Mid-, smallcap stocks overheated; rally an irrational exuberance: Analysts

NTPC, Gail: How to trade these 5 stocks that turned ex-dividend this week?

BAT stake sale, tax overhang: 4 reasons why Jefferies has downgraded ITC

CPSE index cracks 5% on profit booking; PFC, RVNL, MSTC tank up to 16%

Escorts Kubota plunges 10%, hits 5-month low on disappointing Q3 results

Indian bond traders await fresh supply of debt, yields turn flattish

Topics : Stock Market BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap Midcaps Smallcap BSE Midcap BSE smallcap Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon