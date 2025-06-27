Friday, June 27, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Mid, small-caps underperform large-caps in H1 as investors run for cover

Mid, small-caps underperform large-caps in H1 as investors run for cover

Market experts believe that small-caps hold promise from a long-term perspective, provided investors do their homework diligently

BSE, STOCK MARKETS
premium

The underperformance of small-and mid-caps (SMIDs) in H1, analysts said, was on account of US’ tariff-related fears, geopolitical concerns

Deepak KorgaonkarPuneet Wadhwa Mumbai / New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Small-and mid-cap indices have underperformed their frontline peers in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1-CY25) with a fall of 2.3 per cent in BSE Smallcap and 0.7 per cent in BSE Midcap index. In comparison, the Sensex and the Nifty moved up 6 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively during this period.
 
The underperformance of small-and mid-caps (SMIDs) in H1, analysts said, was on account of US’ tariff-related fears, geopolitical concerns and tepid corporate earnings in the December 2024 quarter (Q3-FY25) that made investors run to safety of the
Topics : Markets The Smart Investor stock market investing Market Outlook Market review Indian stock markets Indian stock market Midcap smallcap stocks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon