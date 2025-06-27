Mid, small-caps underperform large-caps in H1 as investors run for cover

Small-and mid-cap indices have underperformed their frontline peers in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1-CY25) with a fall of 2.3 per cent in BSE Smallcap and 0.7 per cent in BSE Midcap index. In comparison, the Sensex and the Nifty moved up 6 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively during this period.
The underperformance of small-and mid-caps (SMIDs) in H1, analysts said, was on account of US’ tariff-related fears, geopolitical concerns and tepid corporate earnings in the December 2024 quarter (Q3-FY25) that made investors run to safety of the