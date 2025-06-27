Datanomics: Derailments continue to dominate train accident cases

Two weeks ago, a passenger train running from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad derailed near Shivaji bridge station in New Delhi. Though no fatalities were reported, the incident highlights the persistent issue of train accidents in India. Between 2015 and 2023, around 543 train accidents occurred, resulting in 805 deaths, with derailments accounting for 71 per cent of the accidents and 35 per cent of the fatalities. The Commissioner of Railway Safety, in a recent report, noted that a failure to detect flaws in the rail led to a derailment in Bihar. These incidents raise concerns about railway safety, especially as