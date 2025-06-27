Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 12:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Datanomics: Derailments continue to dominate train accident cases

Datanomics: Derailments continue to dominate train accident cases

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, in a recent report, noted that a failure to detect flaws in the rail led to a derailment in Bihar

train derailment
premium

These incidents raise concerns about railway safety, especially as safety expenditure has remained between 20 per cent and 27 per cent of total railway spending over the past decade. (Representative image)

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two weeks ago, a passenger train running from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad derailed near Shivaji bridge station in New Delhi. Though no fatalities were reported, the incident highlights the persistent issue of train accidents in India. Between 2015 and 2023, around 543 train accidents occurred, resulting in 805 deaths, with derailments accounting for 71 per cent of the accidents and 35 per cent of the fatalities. The Commissioner of Railway Safety, in a recent report, noted that a failure to detect flaws in the rail led to a derailment in Bihar. These incidents raise concerns about railway safety, especially as
Topics : Train derailments Train Derailment Train delays train journey
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon