Mkt regulator Sebi mulls options to future switch for single stocks

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working on a proposal to convert single stock options into futures contracts a day before expiry.

The proposal — on the lines of the model followed in the commodities market — is aimed at mitigating risk around physical settlement and payment of margins.

For the derivatives segment, all stock derivatives positions on the day of expiry have to be compulsorily physically settled. Market players said this potentially leads to systematic risk when out-of-the-money options suddenly turn into in-the-money on expiry day. When that happens, the option holder has to