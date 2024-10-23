Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Mkt regulator Sebi mulls options to future switch for single stocks

Mkt regulator Sebi mulls options to future switch for single stocks

Move, akin to commodities futures, to ease risk around physical settlement

sebi market
Premium

Khushboo TiwariSamie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working on a proposal to convert single stock options into futures contracts a day before expiry.
 
The proposal — on the lines of the model followed in the commodities market — is aimed at mitigating risk around physical settlement and payment of margins.
 
For the derivatives segment, all stock derivatives positions on the day of expiry have to be compulsorily physically settled. Market players said this potentially leads to systematic risk when out-of-the-money options suddenly turn into in-the-money on expiry day. When that happens, the option holder has to
Topics : Securities and Exchange Board of India stock market trading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon