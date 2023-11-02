close
Sensex (0.56%)
63945.15 + 353.82
Nifty (0.52%)
19088.15 + 99.00
Nifty Midcap (1.00%)
39164.05 + 388.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.99%)
5894.90 + 57.70
Nifty Bank (0.46%)
42895.70 + 194.75
Heatmap

More cos have managed to beat profit estimates in Q2FY24: ICICI Securities

This has led to an upward revision in earnings growth estimates for FY24 as well as FY25

Q1 results, Q1 earnings
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The September 2023 quarter (Q2FY24) earnings season is currently underway. An early analysis of the result trends by brokerage firm ICICI Securities shows more companies have managed to beat profit estimates. This has led to an upward revision in earnings growth estimates for this fiscal (FY24) as well as next (FY25).

There have been no “major negative surprises with cyclicals driving profit growth, while defensives lag. Overall, within our coverage universe, the upgrades for FY24E/FY25E earnings have been
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

Canara Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 3606 cr; NPA down 27%

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

TCS Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 8.7%; buyback worth Rs 17,000 cr announced

ICICI Bank's re-rating to be gradual, say analysts; see up to 36% upside

REC rallies 9% on highest-ever quarterly profit in Q2; PFC surges 7%

Realty index leaps to 15 yr-high; Lodha, Signature Global also at new peaks

JK Tyre up 14%, hits fresh high on strong Q2, capex plan of Rs 1,025 crore

NSE announces timings for Muhurat Trading session 2023; full list here

Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Hero Moto, Britannia, GAIL, JK Tyre, Ambuja

Topics : ICICI Securities Companies EARNINGS

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Reliance IndustriesIND vs SL Playing 11Onion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon