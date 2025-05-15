Multiple headwinds are expected to keep Tata Motors in the slow lane

Tata Motors was the second-biggest loser on the Sensex on Wednesday, closing about 1.3 per cent lower. The decline was driven by weaker than expected operational performance in the March quarter (Q4FY25) and a muted near-term outlook for its core businesses in the passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Brokerages have also revised their earning estimates downwards, as the stock has gained roughly 17 per cent over the past month.

While Tata Motors’ India business largely met brokerage estimates, the operating performance of its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit fell short of expectations. Although JLR’s profit rose 14 per