Muthoot Finance rallies 10% in 2 days, mcap crosses ₹1 trillion; here's why

RBI's revised guidelines are structurally positive for small-ticket credit lenders like Muthoot and Manappuram Finance, believe market analysts.

Muthoot Finance market capitalisation topped ₹1 trillion mark for the first-ever time today, on June 9, 2025.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Share price movement of gold finance companies today

 
Shares of gold finance companies like Muthoot Finance (₹2,523.75) and Manappuram Finance (₹253.90) were trading higher for the second straight day, hitting new highs on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. These stocks were up in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent in intra-day deals.
 
In the past two trading days, the stock prices of gold finance companies have rallied up to 10 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday issued its final rules on loans against gold collateral, detailing
