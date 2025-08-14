Shares of Muthoot Finance zoomed 11.5 per cent to hit a new all-time high at ₹2,799 in Thursday's intra-day trade after the company posted a 90 per cent surge in net profit on the back of strong gold loan growth. The gold loan financier's net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 nearly doubled to ₹2,046.30 crore when compared with ₹1,078.68 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago. Revenue from operations jumped by 54 per cent to ₹5,703.32 crore from ₹3,703.79 crore. Record high Gold prices seemed to have aided the sharp growth