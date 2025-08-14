Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint flat start; Asian markets mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, August 14, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures were trading 12 points lower at 24,700
SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock Market LIVE Updates, August 14, 2025: Indian equities are expected to open flat amid mixed global cues. Stock-specific action is likely as companies announce their quarterly earnings. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 12 points lower at 24,700. Indian stock market will be closed on Friday, August 15, 2025 on account of Independence Day. On the data front, India will release its wholesale price index (WPI) for July. Globally, producer price index (PPI) data for July and initial jobless claims for August will be released by the US.
Overnight, Wall Street indices ended with gains. The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors were increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve could restart its monetary policy easing cycle next month, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also finished stronger. At the close, the Dow Jones was up 1.4 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.32 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.14 per cent.. At the close, the Dow Jones was up 1.4 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.32 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.14 per cent.
Asian markets traded mixed. At last check, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi was down 0.03 per cent. Conversely, mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.59 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.39 per cent, and Australia's AXS 200 gained 0.66 per cent. ALSO READ | Stocks to Watch today, Aug 14: JSW Cement, BPCL, Infosys, ICICI Bank, ABFRL
Q1 results todayIndian Oil Corporation, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Ashok Leyland, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Vodafone Idea, Inox Wind, Patanjali Foods, Swan Energy, Valor Estate, Easy Trip Planners, GE Power India, Hindustan Copper, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services will release their quarterly earnings on August 14. Additionally, shares of Apollo Hospitals, Deyani International, Jubilant Foodworks, United Spirits, Vishal Mega Mart, and others will remain in focus following the release of their quarterly results.
IPOs todayShares of JSW Cement and All Time Plastics Regaal Resources will list on bourses, Regaal Resources initial public offer (IPO) will close for subscription. The basis of allotment of BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle IPO will be finalised. On the SME front, The basis of allotment of Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO will be finalised. Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure IPO will enter its last day of subscription and shares of Connplex Cinemas and Sawaliya Foods Products will list on NSE SME.
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE, NSE shut on Aug 15 for Independence Day
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market will be closed on Friday, August 15, 2025, on account of Independence Day. After a three-day long weekend, Indian equities will resume regular operations on Monday, August 18, 2025.
There will be no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Friday. READ MORE
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q1 results today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashok Leyland, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), AstraZeneca Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Vodafone Idea, and Patanjali Foods are scheduled to announce their earnings reports for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday.
A host of other companies are expected to declare their Q1 results today, including Borosil, Hindustan Copper, Amco India, Coffee Day Enterprises, Easy Trip Planners (Easemytrip), Esaar India, Inox Wind, Jaiprakash Associates, Parle Industries, Redtap, and Reliance Chemotex Industries. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Hospitals Q1: Analysts up targets, share outlook; buy, sell or hold?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hospital chain operator Apollo Hospitals Enterprise posted a strong set of results for the first quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), with double-digit revenue growth and robust profitability, leading most brokerages to raise their target prices and reiterate a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock – though Nomura remains cautious with a ‘Neutral’ stance. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brigade Group Q1 profit surges 95% to ₹158 cr on strong residential sales
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group on Wednesday has reported a net profit jump to Rs 158 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 ended June 30, up 95 per cent, as compared to Rs 81 crore. The performance was driven by the residential business and pipeline of launches across cities.
Further, the company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,281 crore in Q1 against Rs 1078 crore, up 18.87 per cent. On a sequential basis, it dropped 12.27 per cent. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nvidia, AMD China revenue deal could be model for others, says Bessent
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the recent deal to allow Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to resume lower-end AI chip sales to China, on the condition they give the US government a 15 per cent cut of the related revenue, could serve as a model for others.
“I think we could see it in other industries over time,” Bessent said Wednesday in a television interview on Bloomberg Surveillance. “Right now, this is unique, but now that we have the model and the beta test, why not expand it?” READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Expect an income tax refund rush as new law approaches implementation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ahead of the implementation of the new income tax (IT) law cleared by Parliament, the government plans to release a slew of pending tax refunds in the current financial year, including cases dating back up to a decade, according to a senior government official.
These refunds, reckoned to be close to ₹1,000 crore, largely relate to tax demand cases in which taxpayers had secured favourable orders from appellate authorities but the refunds had not been issued due to systemic issues. READ MORE
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mixed Q1 results for top drug firms amid price erosion, tariff threat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pricing pressure in a key cancer drug, coupled with a steep rise in March shipments to the US ahead of potential tariffs, has led to a mixed performance for top drug exporters to the US in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26 (FY26).
Pharmaceutical (pharma) companies like Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, and Aurobindo Pharma have posted a fall in exports to the US, primarily due to price erosion in key products. Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posted a modest 1.5 per cent growth, while Zydus Lifesciences posted a 3 per cent year-on-year growth. In contrast, companies like Lupin, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Alembic Pharmaceuticals have posted strong double-digit growth, riding on launches in the market. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,340, silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,14,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,340. The price of silver also decreased by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,14,900.
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,890. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: These 3 stocks are must-haves in your portfolio, suggests Religare Broking
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets edged higher, gaining over half a percent, and continued their consolidation phase. Following positive global cues, the Nifty opened with an uptick and moved in a range during the first half. However, buying interest in select heavyweights during the latter half helped the index reclaim the 24,600 mark, eventually closing at 24,619. Most sectors moved in line with the benchmark, with pharma, metal, and auto emerging as the top gainers. Check stock recommendations here
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today, Aug 14
Stock Market LIVE Updates: : JSW Cement, BPCL, Infosys, ICICI Bank, ABFRL and others to remain in focus. Here's why
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dollar extends losses as Fed rate cut hopes and political pressure grow
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The dollar fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, a day after a US inflation reading increased expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month, and renewed pressure from President Donald Trump for lower rates added to the sell-off.
The dollar index, measuring the currency against a basket of peers, fell 0.2 per cent to 97.81, its lowest since July 28, extending its 0.5 per cent drop on Tuesday.
US consumer prices increased marginally in July, data showed on Tuesday, in line with forecasts and as the pass-through from Trump's sweeping tariffs to goods prices has so far been limited. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump warns of severe consequences if Putin doesn't stop war after summit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin goes well, he would like to have a quick second meeting with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and himself.
"If the first one goes okay, we'll have a quick second one," Trump told reporters. "I would like to do it almost immediately, and we'll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskiy and myself, if they'd like to have me there." READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors were increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve could restart its monetary policy easing cycle next month, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also finished stronger.
At the close, the Dow Jones was up 1.4 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.32 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.14 per cent.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets traded mixed.
- Japan's Nikkei was down 1.2 per cent.
- South Korea's Kospi was down 0.03 per cent
- Mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.59 per cent.
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.39 per cent.
- Australia's AXS 200 gained 0.66 per cent.
7:42 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
