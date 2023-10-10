close
Mutual funds equity buy at six-month high in September, shows data

The MF industry has not yet released the inflow data for September

mutual fund investors

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 4:42 PM IST
Equity investments by domestic mutual funds (MFs) climbed to a six-month high of Rs 20,500 crore in September. This substantial investment suggests that fresh flows into equity schemes by retail investors remained strong, even as markets retreated from their record highs during the month's latter part due to rising US bond yields and oil prices.

The MF industry has not yet released the inflow data for September.

In the first four months of FY24, MF investments in equities were muted owing to profit-booking by investors. However, the deployment gained momentum in August as investors channelled over Rs 20,000 crore into equity schemes.

The robust inflows in September, as inferred from the MF deployment data, occurred despite concerns about high valuations following a significant market rally from the lows in March, especially in the mid- and small-cap sectors.

Last month, the market surged during the first half, with the Sensex increasing for 11 consecutive sessions – its longest winning streak since 2007. However, in the month's latter half, the markets gave back most of their gains as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) accelerated their selling. Market observers noted that, as seen previously, MFs increased their buying during the FPI sell-off, helping to mitigate the market's decline.

More dry powder MF equity deployment suggest retail flows have remained strong in September
     
in Rs cr Net equity buying Net inflows*
Sep 22 18,602 14,100
Oct 22 6,317 9,390
Nov 22 1,688 2,258
Dec 22 10,896 7,303
Jan-23 21,353 12,547
Feb-23 12,825 15,686
Mar-23 20,764 20,534
Apr-23 -5,131 6,480
May-23 2,447 3,240
Jun-23 5,664 8,637
Jul-23 7,707 7,626
Aug-23 14,479 20,245
Sep-23 20,506 NA
     
Source: Sebi,Amfi; Note: *in active equity schemes

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

