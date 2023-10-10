Mutual funds equity buy at six-month high in September, shows data

Equity investments by domestic mutual funds (MFs) climbed to a six-month high of Rs 20,500 crore in September. This substantial investment suggests that fresh flows into equity schemes by retail investors remained strong, even as markets retreated from their record highs during the month's latter part due to rising US bond yields and oil prices.

The MF industry has not yet released the inflow data for September.

In the first four months of FY24, MF investments in equities were muted owing to profit-booking by investors. However, the deployment gained momentum in August as investors channelled over Rs 20,000 crore into equity schemes.