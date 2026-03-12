Nabard, REC pull ₹11,000 crore bond issues after weak investor demand

NABARD was looking to raise Rs 8,000 crore through bonds maturing in seven years and three months. Separately, REC Limited had planned to raise Rs 3,000 crore each through two tranches of bonds maturing in two years and five years.

Earlier, state-owned Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on March 4 had withdrawn its planned bond issuance to raise Rs 8,000 crore.

Market participants said activity in the bond market remains selective, with issuers able to raise funds at tighter levels mainly in longer-tenor papers where long-term investors have cash to deploy. However, issuers that do not attract interest from such investors are finding it difficult to raise funds at favourable rates. In the short-term segment, volatility remains elevated amid global uncertainties, particularly developments related to Iran.

Going forward, issuances will largely be limited to select public sector undertakings (PSUs) and public sector banks where pricing expectations between issuers and investors are aligned, they said.

“For the basic issue NABARD was getting 7.37 per cent and for the full amount, it was 7.57 per cent. They scrapped today’s issue and now they are looking to raise funds via short-term bonds because the demand is comparatively better there,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “SIDBI might also tap the market next week as they had withdrawn their recent issue,” he added.

While NABARD withdrew its planned Rs 8,000 crore issuance on Thursday, it plans to tap the market again on March 16 for the same amount through three-year bonds. Separately, Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) is also looking to raise Rs 4,000 crore through five-year bonds on the same day.

“The recent scrapping of multiple AAA-rated bond issuances reflects the fragile sentiment prevailing in the debt market amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty. In the current environment, only a limited set of institutional investors with specific portfolio requirements are participating in primary issuances, and even they are being highly selective based on exposure limits and relative value considerations,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.