Nabard, REC pull ₹11,000 crore bond issues after weak investor demand
NABARD and REC withdraw planned bond issuances worth Rs 11,000 crore after receiving limited bids at higher yields, reflecting cautious sentiment in the debt market
Anjali KumariSubrata Panda Mumbai
premium
Listen to This Article
State-owned National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and REC on Thursday pulled their planned bond issuances worth Rs 11,000 crore after receiving limited bids, and at yields higher than what they were willing to accept, sources said. While REC cancelled its two-year bond issuance, it raised Rs 3,000 crore through five-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.19 per cent.
Topics : NABARD Bonds SIDBI Market news bond market