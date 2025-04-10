Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Near-term headwinds may keep Metropolis Healthcare under pressure

Near-term headwinds may keep Metropolis Healthcare under pressure

The near-term triggers for the stock are the March quarter performance and the acquisition of Dr Ahuja's Pathology and Imaging Centre earlier this week

For Q4, the company is likely to disappoint the Street, and revenue growth is expected to be lower than brokerage estimates.

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

The stock of diagnostics major Metropolis Healthcare is down 21 per cent over the last three months. A weak December quarter performance, downward earnings revisions, lower volume/margin expectations and regulatory worries have weighed on investor sentiment. While the stock has been under pressure due to multiple concerns, some brokerages believe that the correction has fully discounted these worries.
 
The near-term triggers for the stock are the March quarter performance and the acquisition of Dr Ahuja’s Pathology and Imaging Centre earlier this week.
 
For Q4, the company is likely to disappoint the Street, and revenue growth is expected to be lower
