Near-term weakness in Coal India stock seen as buying opportunity

The long-term rationale for investing in Coal India Limited (CIL) may be intact, even as it posted modest results for the April-June quarter (Q1) of financial year 2026 and faces increasing competition from captive production.

More thermal capacity is expected to come onstream, and the country’s largest coal miner will remain the biggest player by far.

In Q1FY26, CIL reported revenue of ₹35,842 crore, a decline of 1.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Volume offtake decreased while realisation was almost flat. The adjusted EBITDA (ex-overburden removal) of ₹11,126 crore was down 3.6 per cent YoY. Consolidated PAT of ₹8,743 crore was