New demat account additions top three million in August, shows data

Demat account additions topped 3 million in August as the rally in mid and small-caps and strong performance of initial public offerings (IPOs) drew new investors towards the equity market.

In August, 3.1 million new dematerialised accounts — required for trading and holding shares electronically — were opened with two depositories, CDSL and NSDL, the most since January 2022.

The new additions in August were up 2.4 per cent month-on-month and were 47 per cent higher than the previous 12-month average of 2 million.

The total demat tally has now reached 126.6 million, up 3.1 times post-Covid. Exchange sources said the unique client code (UCC) has, for the first time, topped 140 million. A single demat account can have multiple UCCs, and a single PAN can have multiple demat accounts. The unique investor count in the country is estimated to be around 60 million.

Though the benchmark indices declined in August, the mid and small-cap indices performed well. The Nifty fell 2.5 per cent in August, but the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty small cap 100 rose 3.7 and 4.6 per cent, respectively. Moreover, the number of stocks that gained outnumbered those that declined. On the BSE, 2,126 stocks advanced, and 1,955 declined in August, translating into an advance-decline ratio (ADR) of 1.1. The ADR for the domestic market has remained above 1 since April amid outperformance in the broader market.

"Many mid-cap stocks are reaching all-time highs with significant trading volumes," said Prakarsh Gagdani, whole-time director and chief business officer of 5Paisa. Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics Research & Advisory, observed that broader market gains are prompting lakhs of new investors to enter the market every week.

"We are witnessing a rare event of small and mid-caps outperforming the indices. This year, the small and midcaps have given three times the returns of indices. When small-caps outperform the Sensex, retail participation in cash trading increases. Furthermore, retail participation in the derivatives market has also recently increased," said Chokkalingam.

A relaunch of new derivatives contracts by the BSE, with reduced lot sizes and new expiry cycles, has contributed to attracting new investors.

BSE reduced lot sizes to attract investors and shifted the expiry cycle to Friday. Encouraged by the positive response, BSE has now decided to move the expiry for its Bankex contracts to Monday. As a result, derivative contracts will now expire on all five weekdays, starting with BSE Bankex on Monday (effective from October), NSE's Nifty Financial Services (FinNifty) F&O contracts on Tuesday, Nifty Bank on Wednesday, Nifty on Thursday, and the Sensex on Friday. Exchanges expect that spreading derivatives expiry across the week will boost trading activity.

"The launch of new derivative products is allowing investors to hedge between Nifty and Sensex," said Gagdani.

Another reason is IPOs, seen as an investor lodestone. In August 2023, seven IPOs worth Rs 4,737 crore were launched, the highest since December 2022.

Market players said that given the recent listing day gains, investor sentiment towards IPOs has turned favourable. Many are opening new accounts for their family members to better their chances of receiving an IPO allotment.

Technology has made demat and trading account opening easier for investors. This is one of the most significant underpinning factors for the three-fold increase in demat accounts since the Covid-19 pandemic. The demat account tally stood at just 40.9 million in March 2020.

Going forward, the new account openings will likely stay between 2.5 million and 3 million unless there is a significant correction in markets, said experts.