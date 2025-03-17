Monday, March 17, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / New listings under pressure as three-month anchor lock-in period ends

New listings under pressure as three-month anchor lock-in period ends

According to market experts, the decline in newly listed stocks is a concern, as anchor investors may look to liquidate their holdings given the changing market dynamics

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING
Premium

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of recently listed companies Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) and One Mobikwik Systems plummeted on Monday as the three-month lock-in period for anchor investors expired. IKS shares fell 11.8 per cent, while Mobikwik declined 9 per cent.
 
However, Vishal Mega Mart and Sai Life Sciences, which also saw their anchor lock-in periods end, recovered from initial losses to post gains of 2 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.
 
According to market experts, the decline in newly listed stocks is a concern, as anchor investors may look to liquidate their holdings given the changing market dynamics.
 
“Most new listings have
Topics : MobiKwik BSE stock market trading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon