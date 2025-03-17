New listings under pressure as three-month anchor lock-in period ends

Shares of recently listed companies Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) and One Mobikwik Systems plummeted on Monday as the three-month lock-in period for anchor investors expired. IKS shares fell 11.8 per cent, while Mobikwik declined 9 per cent.

However, Vishal Mega Mart and Sai Life Sciences, which also saw their anchor lock-in periods end, recovered from initial losses to post gains of 2 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

According to market experts, the decline in newly listed stocks is a concern, as anchor investors may look to liquidate their holdings given the changing market dynamics.

“Most new listings have