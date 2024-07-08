Results preview: India Inc's Q1 FY25 show likely to remain muted

India’s corporate sector could be staring at a deceleration in revenue and profit growth in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25), with brokerages tempering their growth projections compared to the previous financial year.

Estimates for Q1FY25 suggest a further slowdown in revenue growth and flat-to-marginal growth in overall corporate earnings.

According to brokerages, the combined net profit of Nifty 50 companies could have grown by 1.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the April-June 2024 period – the slowest in seven quarters. The index companies’ net profit grew by 15.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY24 and by 38.9 per