Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.36%)
67369.95 + 242.87
Nifty (0.42%)
20079.80 + 83.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.32%)
6014.80 + 19.40
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
41532.45 + 88.25
Nifty Bank (0.41%)
45757.00 + 186.30
Heatmap

Nifty at 21,000 by Diwali? It's possible, say technical analysts

Thus far in calendar year 2023 (CY23), the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 have seen a good run with both the indices surging nearly 10 per cent during this period

stock market, brokers, growth, investors, investments, funds
Web Exclusive Premium

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Nifty 50 index hit the 20,000-mark milestone in intra-day deals on Monday, and is on track to hit 21,000 levels in the next two months (by Diwali) – an

Also Read

Financials see highest FPI flows despite turmoil in US banking sector

Nifty50 nearing 20,000: What should investors do? Experts weigh in

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Nifty Fin Services, PSU Bank: Time to ride the bullish wave, suggest charts

Stock Market Live: Nifty eyes 20,130 ahead of Aug consumer inflation print

Stocks to Watch, Sep 12: L&T, RIL, Lupin, Hindalco, TVS Supply, Power Grid

Bucking the emerging market trend: India mcap nears another peak

Ratnaveer Precision up 37%, Fintech Zaggle sets price band of Rs 156-164

Topics : Nifty50 Nifty 50 Markets Sensex Nifty NSE NSE Indices BSE NSE Markets Indian markets stock market rally stock market bulls Diwali FII flows DII Retail investors

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon