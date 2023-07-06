The benchmark Nifty gained for a seventh straight day on Wedn­esday. The index managed to eke out a gain of just 10 points (0.05 per cent), despite sharp losses in shares of HDFC Bank and HDFC. Meanwhile, Sensex closed 33 points (0.05 per cent) lower to end its five-day gaining streak. The Nifty last closed at a new record of 19,399, while the Sensex closed at 65,446.The broader market Nifty SmallCap 100 and Nifty MidCap100 index outperformed gaining more than 0.7 per cent each.Strong foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows con­ti­nued. As per provisional data, FPIs bought shares worth Rs. 1,603 crore, while their domestic cou­nte­rparts were net-sellers to the tune of Rs. 439 crore.