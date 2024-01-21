Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nifty50 may see one change, Next50 seven in March rejig, shows data

The cutoff date for calculating the changes to various Nifty indices is January 31. The index provider typically announces the outcome of the rebalancing exercise during the second half of February

A man talks on phone at the National Stock Exchange as its new logo for for the benchmark Nifty50 is seen on a glass-wall, in Mumbai
Premium

Samie Modak
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NBFC major Shriram Finance is likely to dislodge agro-chemical firm UPL in the Nifty50 during the March 2024 rebalancing exercise. The move may lead to $245 million worth of passive buying in Shriram Finance and $107 million worth of selling in UPL, according to a report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

The cutoff date for calculating the changes to various Nifty indices is January 31. The index provider typically announces the outcome of the rebalancing exercise in the second half of February and the changes become effective from March 31. Nuvama also expects Canara Bank to replace Bandhan

Also Read

Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes

Sluggish volumes likely to cap upsides in Colgate-Palmolive stock

Colgate-Palmolive Q1FY24 results: PAT at 30.5 % YoY at Rs 273.7 crore

Colgate exploring options to bring products from global portfolio to India

AUM to see 18-20% growth during second half: Shriram Finance's Revankar

FPIs turn cautious, pull out Rs 13,000 cr from Indian stocks in Jan: Data

Quarterly earnings, global trends to guide mkts in holiday-shortened week

Mcap of top 5 valued firms erode by Rs 1.67 trn, HDFC Bank biggest laggard

Hedge funds bring in record profits betting on 'catastrophe' bonds

At 6 trn, LIC m-cap surpasses HUL, ITC; stock hits all-time high, surge 5%

Topics : Nifty50 NSE Nifty50 benchmark index NBFCs NBFC Colgate Palmolive Union Bank Charticle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon