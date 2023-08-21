Nippon India, IPru MF's EPFO play gets going; move to help shore up AUM

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) invested in the Nifty50 and Sensex exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offered by Nippon India and ICICI Prudential for the first time in July. These two fund houses join public sector bank-linked players SBI MF and UTI MF, whose products are traditionally used by the retirement fund body.

EPFO’s investment corpus was routed through Nippon and ICICI Prudential nearly three months after receiving approval for empanelment with the social security organisation.