NSDL makes a strong debut on bourses, shares jump 17% on Wednesday

NSDL makes a strong debut on bourses, shares jump 17% on Wednesday

Before the IPO, IDBI Bank owned 26 per cent and NSE owned 24 per cent. Following the listing, the shareholding of IDBI and NSE has decreased to 14.9 per cent each

NSDL IPO

NSDL pioneered the dematerialisation of securities in India. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

BS Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) rose 17 per cent during their trading debut on the BSE on Wednesday. 
The stock listed at ₹880, a 10 per cent premium to its issue price of ₹800, and ended the session at ₹936. 
Its ₹4,011 crore IPO was subscribed 41 times. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 104 times, the wealthy investor portion 35 times, the retail investor portion nearly 8 times. 
The IPO was entirely an offer for sale issue. The selling shareholders included IDBI Bank, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), and four other institutions. 
The IPO was necessitated as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) norms prohibit any single entity from owning more than 15 per cent stake in any market infrastructure institution. 
 

NSDL pioneered the dematerialisation of securities in India. As of March 31, 2025, NSDL is the largest depository in India in terms of the number of issuers, the number of active instruments, the market share in demat value of settlement volume and the value of assets held under custody. 
However, the firm has lagged behind its rival CDSL in terms of the number of demat accounts opened with it. 

Sri Lotus Developers stock rallies over 31% in mkt debut 

Shares of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, backed by renowned investor Ashish Kacholia, closed the first day of trade with a premium of more than 31 per cent against the issue price of ₹150 on Wednesday. 

The stock listed at ₹179.10, up by 19.4 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, the shares of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty surged 31.3 per cent to hit a high of ₹197 apiece. Later, shares settled at ₹196.85, up 31.23 per cent.

  On the NSE, the stock climbed 18.67 per cent to ₹178 in the initial trade. 

Later, the shares of the company bounced closed at ₹195.80, up 30.53 per cent, also its upper price band. 

At the market close, the company’s market valuation stood at ₹9,620.53 crore on the BSE. 

In volume terms, 9.18 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE while 1.69 crore shares changed hands on the BSE, during the day.

The ₹792 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 69.14 times on the final day of bidding on Friday. Sri Lotus Developers on Tuesday raised ₹237 crore from institutional investors.

BlueStone Jewellery’s public issue to open on Aug 11  BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, which offers contemporary jewellery under its flagship brand ‘BlueStone’, on Wednesday fixed a price band of ₹492 to ₹517 per share for its initial public offering (IPO) .The company’s maiden public issue will be open for subscription from August 11 to August 13, according to a statement.The IPO involves a fresh issue of ₹820 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 1,39,39,063 equity shares worth ₹720.65 crore, at the upper end of the price band. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for its working capital requirements. 

Prestige Hospitality Ventures, 4 others get nod to go public 

As many as five companies, including Prestige Hospitality Ventures and Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, have received Sebi's go ahead to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), an update with the markets regulator showed on Wednesday.Others that received regulatory clearance are SSF Plastics India, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality, and EPack Prefab Technologies. These companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers between January and April, obtained Sebi's observations during the week, as per the update.

 

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

