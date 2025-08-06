NSDL makes a strong debut on bourses, shares jump 17% on Wednesday

Shares of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) rose 17 per cent during their trading debut on the BSE on Wednesday.
The stock listed at ₹880, a 10 per cent premium to its issue price of ₹800, and ended the session at ₹936.
Its ₹4,011 crore IPO was subscribed 41 times. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 104 times, the wealthy investor portion 35 times, the retail investor portion nearly 8 times.
The IPO was entirely an offer for sale issue. The selling shareholders included IDBI Bank, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), and four other institutions.
The IPO was necessitated as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) norms prohibit any single entity from owning more than 15 per cent stake in any market infrastructure institution.
NSDL pioneered the dematerialisation of securities in India. As of March 31, 2025, NSDL is the largest depository in India in terms of the number of issuers, the number of active instruments, the market share in demat value of settlement volume and the value of assets held under custody.
However, the firm has lagged behind its rival CDSL in terms of the number of demat accounts opened with it.