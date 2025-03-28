NSE looks to assuage Sebi concerns around IPO, seeks nod to file DRHP

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has submitted a 16-page response to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), addressing concerns raised by the markets regulator over its initial public offering (IPO)-readiness.

In the letter, the exchange has sought permission to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for listing. It highlighted steps taken to strengthen its technological infrastructure and improve governance, besides its commitment to resolve legal matters.

“If required, the DRHP may include specific disclosures and risk factors, developed in consultation with Sebi, to align with current ICDR (issue of capital and disclosure requirements) regulations and ensure transparent