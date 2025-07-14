Monday, July 14, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE ranks fourth on the global IPO offering league table in H1-2025

The top three spots as regards offerings were occupied by the Nasdaq Global Market, NYSE and the Nasdaq Global Select Market that offered to raise $28.95 billion in H1-CY25

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) ranked fourth on the global IPO (initial public offer) league table in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1-CY25), with a fund offering at $5.51 billion, according to a note from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This is 8.9 per cent of the worldwide aggregate IPO fundraising in the first half of 2025 of $61.95 billion, data shows.
 
The top three spots as regards offerings were occupied by the Nasdaq Global Market, NYSE and the Nasdaq Global Select Market that offered to raise $28.95 billion in H1-CY25, which is a staggering 46.73 per cent of
