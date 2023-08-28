Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

NSE's currency derivative segment sees transactions of Rs 609 trn in 15 yrs

Leading bourse NSE's exchange-traded currency derivatives, which completes 15 years on Tuesday, witnessed close to 2,000 crore contracts worth Rs 609 lakh crore transactions during its journey

NSE, Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading bourse NSE's exchange-traded currency derivatives, which completes 15 years on Tuesday, witnessed close to 2,000 crore contracts worth Rs 609 lakh crore transactions during its journey.
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) introduced the Exchange Traded Currency Derivatives segment on August 29, 2008, with the launch of Futures on currency spot rate US Dollar - Indian Rupee.
The first day of trading witnessed trading of 65,798 contracts worth Rs 291 crore with participation from more than 150 trading members, including banks.
"In the 15 years journey, close to 20 billion contracts worth Rs 609 trillion have transacted on the exchange," the bourse said in a statement on Monday.
In the last 10 years, the number of contracts traded has increased by 7 times from daily average contracts traded to 1.92 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) from 27 lakh in FY14. During the same period, turnover has risen by 3.4 times from a daily average turnover of Rs 41,400 crore in FY23 to Rs 12,000 crore in FY14.
"The success of currency derivatives is a culmination of the collaborative effort of all the stakeholders. NSE will continue to make efforts on its part for the development of the currency derivatives segment," Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE, said.

Also Read

IndusInd Bank: Adopt a bear spread strategy for the August expiry

Targeting 1 million CBDC users by end of this month: RBI deputy guv

WinZo saw 40 bn micro-transactions on its platform in FY23, mostly via UPI

Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments

$7.5 bn derivative trade shifts to India as SGX feud comes to end

Sebi notifies new 'fit and proper' criteria for exchanges, clearing corps

Banks park Rs 17,203 crore with RBI; liquidity pressure seen easing further

S&P 500 comebacks fade at historic pace, illustrates lack of conviction

Markets show China needs stimulus 'bazooka' to bring back investors

Hindenburg case: Sebi probe faults Adani group on disclosure rules

The bourse now offers currency futures and currency options on 7 currency pairs -- the 4 Indian Rupee pairs: US Dollar Indian Rupee (USDINR), Euro Indian Rupee (EURINR), Japanese Yen Indian Rupee (JPYINR), Pound Sterling Indian Rupee (GBPINR) and 3 USD pairs: Euro US Dollar (EURUSD) Pound Sterling US Dollar (GBPUSD) and US Dollar Japanese Yen (USDJPY).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NSE Indices Currency

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon