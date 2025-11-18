Oil India's Q2FY26 results disappointed, but downside may be limited too

Oil India’s (OIL’s) results for the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY26 were disappointing, with weak volumes, high operating expenditure (opex) and high write-offs for dry wells, as well as downgraded guidance for future production. The adjusted EBITDA was down 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to low oil and gas volumes, low realisations and high opex. Exploration write-offs amounted to Rs 980 crore. Revenues include one-off gains from crude pumping revision and cuts in production guidance. Adjusted for one-offs, revenues were down 6 per cent Y-o-Y. Standalone PAT was also well below consensus and down 43 per cent Y-o-Y.

