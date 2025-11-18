Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Oil India's Q2FY26 results disappointed, but downside may be limited too

Oil India's Q2FY26 results disappointed, but downside may be limited too

OIL's oil and gas production was 13-14% lower than guidance in FY25, and recovery did not come in the first six months (H1) of FY26

Oil india
premium

Oil production at 848,000 tonnes was down 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while gas production, up 3 per cent Y-o-Y, was in line.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil India’s (OIL’s) results for the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY26 were disappointing, with weak volumes, high operating expenditure (opex) and high write-offs for dry wells, as well as downgraded guidance for future production. The adjusted EBITDA was down 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to low oil and gas volumes, low realisations and high opex. Exploration write-offs amounted to Rs 980 crore. Revenues include one-off gains from crude pumping revision and cuts in production guidance. Adjusted for one-offs, revenues were down 6 per cent Y-o-Y. Standalone PAT was also well below consensus and down 43 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Oil
Topics : OIL India EBITDA Market news
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon