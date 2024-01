Shares of electric vehicles (EV) manufacturer Olectra Greentech hit a new high of Rs 1,648.85, surging 7 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. In past one week, the stock has rallied 23 per cent owing to healthy business outlook.In past one year, the market price of Olectra has more-than-doubled or zoomed 231 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex gained nearly 19 per cent during the period.The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses and electric trucks.The company’s profit after tax (PAT) nearly tripled

