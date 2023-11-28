Sensex (0.31%)
OMCs extend post earnings rally; HPCL, BPCL, IOCL soar up to 39% in 1-mnth

For OMCs, FY24 is turning out to be the best year in terms of earnings, despite the upcoming general elections, according to analysts.

OMCs extend rally post Q2 result; HPCL, BPCL, IOC surge up to 39% in 1 mnth
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Shares of oil marketing companies continued their northward journey, hitting respective fresh 52-week highs on the bourses post reporting healthy earnings for the quarter ended September 2023 (Q2FY24).

Among individual stocks, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) surged 7 per cent to Rs 341.35, while, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) gained 5 per cent at Rs 108.59 and Bharat Petroleum Corporation was up 4 per cent at Rs 425.95 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.21 per cent at 66,111 at 02:30 PM.

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends oil marketing companies BPCL HPCL IOC stock market rally

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 3:09 PM IST

