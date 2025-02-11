Ongoing selloff in equity market fails to close mid, smallcap valuation gap

The recent selloff in the Indian equity market has been far more painful for mid and smallcap stocks compared to largecap stocks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex is now down 9.5 per cent from its record monthly closing of 84,300 at the end of September last year. In the same period, the BSE MidCap has lost 17 per cent of its value, while the BSE SmallCap has corrected by 17.1 per cent.

This has led to an equally sharp moderation in equity valuation across these three market segments. However, midcap stocks continue to trade at a premium to the largecap index,