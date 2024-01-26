Over 25% of finfluencers not making disclosures, says CFA Institute

More than 25 per cent of financial influencers or finfluencers do not make adequate disclosures when they are pushing out sponsored content on their platforms, according to research published by the CFA Institute.

Typically, finfluencers captivate their audiences by breaking down complex financial concepts and sharing investment recommendations.

CFA Institute research found that over a quarter could be sponsored content.

Further, nearly a fifth of it is around individual stock recommendations, the research found.

The data assumes significance with regulators globally grappling with moderating and monitoring information by finfluencers.

Last year, Sebi floated a proposal to restrict mutual funds, stock brokers, and other registered intermediaries